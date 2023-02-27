Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray speaks with Laura Holland of Flock Safety prior to Monday's commission work session. The county is considering a $58,500 contract to place 10 surveillance pole cameras in unincorporated Dougherty County.
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department is looking for some help from eyes in the sky in the form of 10 cameras that can help identify cars through license plate, color or other features.
“In the last three or four weeks the city (Albany) has recovered over 10 (stolen) vehicles” with the assistance of cameras mounted in the city, Dougherty Police Chief Kenneth Johnson told Dougherty County Commission members during a Monday work session. “They have also solved two murders by using Flock.”
Flock Safety is the name of the company selected to install and provide data through its system.
The Atlanta-based company would install the cameras on poles at 10 locations in unincorporated Dougherty County.
The cost of the system, which would be paid over two years, is $58,500 and includes the cameras, set-up, testing and license plate readers with data retrieval capabilities.
The police department also can share and receive information from other law enforcement agencies for situations like Amber Alerts, said company representative Laura Holland, who attended the meeting.
The commission is scheduled to vote on the proposal at its next regular meeting.