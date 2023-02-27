Dougherty County Police looking to add surveillance cameras to crime-fighting tools

Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray speaks with Laura Holland of Flock Safety prior to Monday's commission work session. The county is considering a $58,500 contract to place 10 surveillance pole cameras in unincorporated Dougherty County.

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department is looking for some help from eyes in the sky in the form of 10 cameras that can help identify cars through license plate, color or other features.

“In the last three or four weeks the city (Albany) has recovered over 10 (stolen) vehicles” with the assistance of cameras mounted in the city, Dougherty Police Chief Kenneth Johnson told Dougherty County Commission members during a Monday work session. “They have also solved two murders by using Flock.”

