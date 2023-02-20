Dougherty County sheriff's report on 2022 includes some surprising statistics

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul makes a report to the Dougherty County Commission on Monday about the agency’s 2022 activities.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — During a Monday annual report to the Dougherty County Commission Sheriff Kevin Sproul presented a few statistics that raised eyebrows, among those the drop off in residents summoned to jury duty who actually show up.

In previous years about 35% of those who received summonses reported for jury duty, Sproul said.

Recommended for you

Tags