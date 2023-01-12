Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, left, presents Dougherty County Farm Bureau Office Manager Cindy Drew and President Laney Wooten a GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program Cultivator Award in the organization’s medium membership division. The award was presented during the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention held on Jekyll Island.
MACON – Dougherty County Farm Bureau was recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention.
Laney Wooten is the DCFB president, and Cindy Drew is the organization's office manager.
DCFB received the GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program Cultivator Award in the organization’s medium membership division. GFB’s REAP award honors county Farm Bureaus for the organization/membership, advocacy, leadership development, education and outreach activities bureaus did between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. The REAP Awards are divided into three tiers – Harvester (1st), Planter (2nd) and Cultivator (3rd), with five tier winners in each of GFB’s three membership categories: small, medium and large.
“Georgia Farm Bureau is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year," GFB President Tom McCall said. "Our organization has thrived since 1937 because of our dedicated volunteer leaders and county staff who work to promote agriculture in their local communities by visiting schools to teach students how farmers grow our food and meeting with their elected officials.
“It’s a pleasure to recognize Dougherty County for the work they have done to promote agriculture in its community this past year.”
As a REAP Cultivator Award winner, DCFB President Wooten received an embroidered Farm Bureau shirt and Drew received a gift card.