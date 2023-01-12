farm bureau.jpg

Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, left, presents Dougherty County Farm Bureau Office Manager Cindy Drew and President Laney Wooten a GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program Cultivator Award in the organization’s medium membership division. The award was presented during the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention held on Jekyll Island.

 Special Photo

MACON – Dougherty County Farm Bureau was recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention.

Laney Wooten is the DCFB president, and Cindy Drew is the organization's office manager.

Recommended for you

Tags