ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission is advertising openings for the following board appointments that will be made for current unexpired terms and terms of various lengths. Resumes and/or letters of interest must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 9.
JOINT BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS & APPEALS: One appointment. The joint appointment will fill an unexpired three-year term ending Oct. 1, 2022. The board considers appeals from citizens regarding decisions and/or interpretations of the building inspector as it relates to the Southern Standard Building Code. Applicants should have building industry experience. The board meets on an as-needed basis.
AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING, & VENTILATION BOARD: One appointment. The appointment will fill an unexpired one-year term ending Dec. 31. The purpose of this board is to review all matters pertaining to standards for use of air conditioning, heating and ventilation. The board meets on an as-needed basis.
CHEHAW PARK AUTHORITY: One county appointment. The appointment will fill a three-year term ending June 30, 2023. The Chehaw Park Authority is the governing body, created by an act of the Georgia General Assembly, for Chehaw Park & Zoo comprising 800 acres of land located in Dougherty and Lee counties. The authority is an institution of purely public charity, dedicated to the promotion of the general public welfare in matters of cultural development, education, pleasure, convenience and recreation of the public at large, and particularly those citizens residing in Lee and Dougherty counties. The authority was created as and shall remain a public beneficence, dedicated to the good of humanity and the general improvement and happiness of society. It is declared and established that the operation, maintenance, and expansion of the park is a proper public purpose and that the authority shall be responsible for operation, maintenance and expansion of the park. The authority meets the third Monday of the month at 6:15 p.m. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of Dougherty or Lee county.
ELECTRICAL BOARD: One appointment. The appointment will fill an unexpired one-year term ending Dec. 31. The purpose of this board is to consider all matters related to electrical installations, including alterations, repairs and equipment. The board meets on an as-needed basis. One appointment must be a master electrician, two must be electrical suppliers, one must be a professional engineer and one represents a citizen member.
FLOOD PLAIN MANAGEMENT REVIEW BOARD: One appointment. The appointment will fill an unexpired three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2021. The purpose of the board is to consider variances on structures that are below the required base flood elevation levels and to consider special-use permits for proposed development in the floodway. This board meets on an as-needed basis.
For additional information on appointed boards, commissions and authorities, call the County Clerk's Office at (229) 431-2121 extension 0 or email jware@dougherty.ga.us.
