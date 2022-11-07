ALBANY — Two out of two Elections officials polled on Monday agree: Georgia’s My Voter Page is the place to go for the who and where for voters with last-minute questions ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

The when is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters can let their fingers do the clicking at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. There, they can check registration status and other information.

