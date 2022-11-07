More than 12,000 of Dougherty County’s 60,000 registered voters cast ballots during early voting held at the Albany Civic Center. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at 26 county voter precincts.
ALBANY — Two out of two Elections officials polled on Monday agree: Georgia’s My Voter Page is the place to go for the who and where for voters with last-minute questions ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
The when is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters can let their fingers do the clicking at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. There, they can check registration status and other information.
“My Voter Page is a key to finding out your precinct location and seeing your sample ballot,” Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
Through the advance, in-person voting period that ended Friday, about 20% of the county’s 60,000 registered voters turned out. The total for the three weeks, which included two Saturdays and two Sundays, was 12,722
While those numbers were eclipsed by the huge turnout for the state as a whole, Friday was the top day in Dougherty County with 1,174 ballots cast.
Nickerson said she is hopeful that voters will take the opportunity to come out on Election Day to make their voices heard. All 26 precincts in the county will be open and will be fully staffed to help make for a pleasant voting experience.
“We definitely encourage people to get out and exercise their right to participate in the process,” she said. “We train our workers, our team members, as if all 60,000 will turn out. We hope people will get out there.
“Please bring your ID and go to your precinct.”
In Lee County, 32.5 percent of 22,488 active registered voters cast ballots either during the early voting period or by mail, county Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson said. About double that number will have to turn out on Tuesday to equal the 2018 turnout of 64%.
Elections during non-presidential election years tend to have lower turnout, she said.
“We ask people to bring their government-issued identification and that they have some patience,” Johnson said.
“We may possibly have some lines, but we’ll do everything we can to keep them moving efficiently.”