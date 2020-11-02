ALBANY -- Truckers driving through a Dougherty County neighborhood are getting a wake-up call as police have been issuing citations in recent days to stop the flow of illegal traffic.
A representative with the Dougherty County Police Department also was sent to alert area companies whose trucks have been identified by residents, DCP Chief Kenneth Johnson said. Larger warning signs also are being placed.
The Rev. William Reills, who is captain of the Branch Road Neighborhood Watch chapter, brought the issue to the attention of the Dougherty County Commission during a Monday virtual meeting of the board.
“We really need your help,” he said of truckers who have been using residential streets as a cut-through to and from U.S. Highway 82. “Our problem is the transfer truckers on our streets, which is in violation of our streets. And when they come through, they’re speeding.”
Despite the signs posted at both ends of the street, Reills said, as many as 20 big trucks a day have been observed driving through the aerea.
“However, I’ve noticed in the last week it’s been reduced,” he said. “I’ve seen officers. As a matter of fact, I saw officers this morning on my way out, and that’s a good thing.”
Johnson said that police have issued four citations to truck drivers within the past week. The larger signs, which clearly state the ordinance will be strictly enforced, also will serve as a deterrent for drivers who have claimed they were unaware they were in violation of the ordinance.
“We’re making the signs larger, so they don’t have that excuse,” Johnson said. “We sent a supervisor to talk to fleet managers to let them know it’s being enforced.”
In other business, the commission:
-- Unanimously approved an alcohol license for package sales of beer and wine for Creekside 2, 1900 Weymouth Drive, Suite B and on-premises consumption license at the same address for Temp Coffee and Brew.
-- Approved an alcohol license for package sales of beer and wine for Hill Corner Food Store, 335 N. County Line Road.
-- Approved the purchase of two ambulances for Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services at a total cost of $316,578. The units will replace two older ambulances.
-- Approved the purchase of a replacement shed for equipment storage and repair for the Dougherty County Solid Waste Department in the amount of $23,879 from Tyson Steel Buildings.
