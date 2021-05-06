ALBANY -- CiAndrea Jones has the beat, and her innovative use of hip-hop music in the classroom has been infectious for inspiring students for the teacher named on Thursday as the Dougherty County School System’s Teacher of the Year.
Jones, who is in her fifth year teaching after starting her educational career as a paraprofessional in 2014, is a math teacher at Radium Springs Middle School.
While her selections cover a wide range of musical forms, including pop and R&B and songs from her own era that students find antiquated, hip-hop is the favorite.
“I play music during those transition periods just to keep them enthused,” she said during a virtual interview Thursday afternoon. “That is a grabber, the music.”
The beats also help keep students’ attention during waiting periods while other students log in online. The school system has been operating in a hybrid mode, with some students on campus and some attending online at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones also has kept her students engaged by asking about each child’s well-being at some point every day, even if the reply is just a chat message from a student participating at home.
“Another big thing for me is I like to see my students’ faces,” she said. “I have to adjust to not seeing their faces every day.”
Some students have connectivity issues and may be able to hear classroom instruction, a school official explained. For students, especially those in parts of the county where internet connection is spotty, instructional videos are made available for them to watch later.
Jones said her success was made possible by her “school family,” as well as everyone from administrators to support staff.
“It takes the work of (everyone),” she said. “I am just thankful to be a small part of that body. I’m definitely honored and humbled by this recognition.”
One of Jones’ students noted her teaching style and inclusivity in a letter that was part of her application for Teacher of the Year.
“Ms. Jones is also very inclusive,” the student wrote. “She allows her students to prove their leadership skills. She lets us lead ourselves through the lessons if we feel that we understand them enough, instead of holding us back and not allowing us to grow.
“She also doesn’t hold our mistakes against us. She is very patient and understanding. If one of her students doesn’t understand, she’ll take the time to work with them so that they will be able to proceed without any problems. She doesn’t get tired of students asking questions. She loves having conversations with the class. Ms. Jones makes us all feel included.”
The students said that Jones made class more interesting and enjoyable with games that are learning tools.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer, who announced Jones as the winner via a virtual meeting on Thursday, said that Jones' teaching style captivated the judges.
“The judges were left inspired by this teacher’s creative and innovative use of music in her everyday classroom lessons which helped students grasp math concepts in new and powerful ways," Dyer said. "Her energy, determination and zeal for her job is evident each day in her encounters with her students."
