ALBANY — Dougherty County’s newest Board of Education member is ready to hit the ground running, with recruiting and retaining educators and helping students who fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic catch up among her priorities.
Norma Gaines-Heath was the winner in a Tuesday special election runoff with Alma Noble to fill the unexpired term of long-time District 2 board member Milton “June Bug” Griffin, who died in February.
Turnout was low, with 648 of 9,794 registered voters — 6.62 percent — in the district casting ballots either by mail, during four days of early voting or on Election Day.
“I’m pleased with the opportunity to serve,” Gaines-Heath, a retired teacher in the Dougherty County School System who currently teaches GED classes at Autry State Prison in Pelham, said Wednesday morning. “I’m thankful that the people decided I would be the best fit for the job I’m about to undertake.”
On Wednesday, officials were trying to determine on what date Gaines-Heath could be sworn in to office.
A verification process is required before that can happen, Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said.
In her reading of board minutes, the newly elected member said she found two issues that stand out.
“First, the turnover rate of teachers and staff,” she said. “We really need to look at that, especially when you’re talking about making sure they’re qualified in their subject area.”
Gaines-Heath said she would like for the school system to make sure staff know they are appreciated and not to overlook non-certified employees, including bus drivers, cafeteria personnel and maintenance and custodial staff. She said she would like to see the school system develop a relationship with universities to help identify potential recruits to fill available positions.
“The other thing is our achievement, our scores,” Gaines-Heath said. “I know with the pandemic there may be some gaps in learning. We want to look at that and make sure people are doing the necessary steps (and) bridging the gaps between the system and community.”
Gaines-Heath, who said she remembers her parents’ involvement in the civil rights struggle and their being instrumental in filing a lawsuit against the school system seeking integration in the 1960s, said she would like to see more done to educate voters and keep them informed about elections.
“My thing is we could come up with some collaborative efforts to get information out to the voters,” she said. “I know what voting can do. It pains me that turnout was lower than before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.