ALBANY — The recent takedown of an Albany-based street gang’s members was a reminder of the presence of criminal groups and the extent of their illegal activities in the community, Albany law enforcement officials said.
With law enforcement identifying the youngest known member of the “Purps” gang as 12 years old, it’s a certainty that some members and potential recruits are in county schools.
To address the presence of gangs, the Dougherty County School System works to identify and monitor students who have gang affiliation, Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said.
“As far as a number, it’s a very few Dougherty County School System students, relatively speaking, without giving a number per se,” Dyer said. “We’re part of the community, so we’re not exempt from the challenges we have in the community. As such, we do have challenges in certain areas.”
The system’s police department gathers intelligence, through technology and other means, and this information is shared with the Albany and Dougherty County police, the sheriff’s office and the joint Gang Task Force, the superintendent said. Those other agencies in turn share their information that pertains to the school system when warranted.
That interagency cooperation has worked to both prevent outside activity from spilling into the school system and vice versa, he said.
“We are aware we have students in the Dougherty County School System who are involved with gangs,” Dyer said. “We are very vigilant in keeping an eye on our community, because what’s going on in the community could spill over into our schools.”
And if a suspected gang member engages in overt activity such, as the organization’s flag colors, the school system reacts.
“If we notice any type of activity or behavior … we let them know,” Dyer said. “That’s one of the things we address if we see it. Again, it’s not widespread in our school system.
“It’s (intelligence sharing) worked well. We’ve been able to keep our schools safe from any significant (gang-related) activities.”
Better Mortgage, an online lender and homeownership platform with a free mortgage calculator, analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to determine how homeownership rates have changed over the past 25 years. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.