ALBANY -- Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer announced his intent to authorize the resumption of fall sports at a recent meeting of the Dougherty County Board of Education.
In a presentation to the board, Dyer said that his recommendation was to reinstate athletics “immediately,” continuing many of the COVID-19 safeguards already in place.
The move allows cross country, softball and football teams to resume practices, which had been limited to conditioning drills until certain COVID-19 benchmarks were met, and to compete.
In preparation for sports to resume, the district will move forward with implementing a touchless ticketing system as well as implementing new COVID-19 safety measures at Hugh Mills Stadium, such as a mask mandate, social distancing, limitations on crowd capacity, directional signage and more.
