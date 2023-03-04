ALBANY — It was a great afternoon to be out taking in some musical acts and enjoying a variety of food and beverages for those of all ages at the annual Downtown Albany Street Festival at Veterans Park Amphitheater Saturday.

“My godkids, they brought me out here,” Dannie Thomas of Albany, who was enjoying nachos with chili, cheese and lemonade with the youngsters, said. “This is my fourth time coming here. It’s out of the house, and it’s a beautiful day to be out. It’s so beautiful out today.”

