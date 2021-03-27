ALBANY – The city of Albany's downtown manager's office announced the first of what the office hopes to be an annual Downtown Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. The Downtown Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will take place within the Central Business District boundaries. The purpose of this fun event is to encourage the public to explore the downtown Albany area.
Partners who decorated gigantic Easter eggs include the city of Albany's Recreation & Parks Department, Albany Area Arts Council, Flint RiverQuarium, The Paisley Fig, Jethro's Coffee Company, and The Broken Heart Bakery.
Each day, a beautifully decorated Easter egg will be hidden in the downtown Albany area from Sunday to April 3. Hints of each of these egg's locations will be released daily on downtown Albany's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Participants who find the egg must contact the downtown manager's office. For more information or to claim prizes, contact the downtown manager's office at (229) 483-7665.
