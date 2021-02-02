ATLANTA – Draffin & Tucker LLP has announced recent additions to the firm, including:
Albany office:
Caleb Posey begins his career with Draffin Tucker as an associate. He will assist with field audits in the firm’s health care practice. He holds a master's degree in Accounting from Troy University.
Emily Mercer joins the Draffin Tucker team as an associate intern. She holds a bachelor's of Business Administration-Accounting degree from Georgia College & State University.
Atlanta office:
Ting Eaglin begins her career with Draffin Tucker as a senior associate. She will work primarily with tax planning, returns and research in the firm’s commercial practice. Eaglin holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master's degree in Accounting from the University of Utah.
Trent Ronske begins his career with Draffin Tucker as an associate. He will provide audit services for the firm’s health care practice. He holds a master's of accounting degree from Georgia Southern University.
Nicole Barlev begins her career with Draffin Tucker as an associate. She will provide audit services in the firm’s health care practice. Barley holds a bachelor's degree in business administration in Accounting from Kennesaw State University.
Gaven Pudlik joins Draffin Tucker as an associate intern. He is currently pursuing a bachelor's of science degree in Professional Accounting and Entrepreneurial Management at the University of Alabama with plans to graduate in 2022.
Sandra Gonzalez joins the Atlanta office as an associate intern. She holds a bachelor's of accounting degree and is currently pursuing a master's of accounting degree from Valdosta State University.
“Draffin Tucker continues to grow – with both the clients we serve and the team members we develop,” Managing Partner Jeff Wright said in a news release. “The expansion of our team reflects our continued commitment to providing the best services for the success of our clients.”
