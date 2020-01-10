ALBANY – CPA Rebecca McKinley joined the Draffin & Tucker LLP firm as a new partner, effective Jan. 1.
McKinley joined Draffin Tucker in 2004 as a staff accountant after graduating from Troy University with a Master's of Business Administration degree. She has made numerous contributions to the firm, its health care clients, and the local community. She serves the firm as chairman of its Accounting & Auditing Committee and assists in the administration of the scheduling process. Beyond her firm responsibilities, she serves the Albany community as a board member and Finance Council Chair with the Junior League of Albany Inc.
“I love working for Draffin Tucker and serving our clients in the health care industry," McKinley said in a news release. "I truly believe you will not find a better firm for workplace experience. Draffin Tucker has a tradition of committing to the success of its people and clients, and I want to continue to honor that as I take on this new role in our firm. I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success.”
As evidence of her initiative and leadership, McKinley identified an opportunity to enhance Blue Cross reimbursement for several Alabama hospitals. In conjunction with firm leadership, she developed and implemented a plan to target and communicate the opportunity to these hospitals. This initiative resulted in a cumulative reimbursement benefit exceeding $9 million for 18 hospitals.
Draffin Tucker clients take note of her commitment to the success of their organizations.
“Rebecca has done extremely valuable work on four of our hospitals and found significant reimbursements for each of them,” said Monica Jordan of Infirmary Health System. “Rebecca is very personable and committed to making sure her clients are pleased with the work product. In my 25 years in reimbursement, she is the best consultant I've worked with.”
“We are excited about Rebecca's expanded role in our firm and also about the opportunities this will bring to our firm and to our clients,” said Jeff Wright, Draffin Tucker's managing partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.