DUBLIN – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is taking part in a joint event with The Love for the Community to provide food items for local veterans.
The event is scheduled Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last) at buildings 34/35 on the Dublin VAMC campus. Donations will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“During this economic and public health crisis, I’m so inspired with the Dublin VAMC employees, The Love for the Community, and the selfless volunteers who go above and beyond so that veterans can receive wholesome, nutritious food,” U.S. Army Veteran and Medical Center Director Manuel M. Davila said. “Working with our community partners to help our veterans in need is something that makes everyone feel good, from the employees and volunteers to the grateful veterans who can help feed their families.”
This will be the eighth food giveaway hosted by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and the first with TLFTC. At the first two food giveaways, hundreds of veterans received a large box or bag full of food.
“We were so blessed that the Middle Georgia Community Food Banks supplied us with a wide variety of groceries to give to our veterans,” U.S. Air Force Veteran and Chief of Voluntary Services Keith Griffin said. “Each veteran received fresh fruit and vegetables, canned goods, eggs, an assortment of frozen meat, a gallon of milk and other items such as Girl Scout Cookies.”
Due to COVID and to maintain social distancing, this will be a drive-through event to ensure the safety of participants and staff. Veterans should enter the Dublin VAMC grounds from Highway 80, Veterans Boulevard. VA staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide directions.
Recipients will need to show proof of veteran status, such as veteran ID card, retired military ID card, or Veterans Health ID card issued by VA to receive a donation.
