DUBLIN – Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Director David. L. Whitmer said in a news release that Dublin VA is partnering with the Veterans Benefits Administration, enabling three VBA employees to work at the Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Tifton.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Tifton-based clinic, located at 1824 Ridge Avenue North.
“Improving the veteran's experience is our top priority as we strive to provide world-class health care on our journey to becoming a High Reliability Organization,” Whitmer said. “This allows veterans to get updates on their claims and other benefits while receiving their health care at the same location. It also provides veterans at Dublin VA and our other community-based outpatient clinics an opportunity to speak with these representatives via video teleconference through scheduled appointments.”
VBA had staff located in the Tifton area and took the opportunity to partner with VHA under one roof, providing a win-win situation for Dublin VA, the out-based VBA staff, and most of all, the veterans who will receive services from VHA and VBA in one location. Another added benefit from co-locating at the Tifton Outpatient Clinic is that it will reduce taxpayer expenses from leasing a separate facility.
“We’re proud to partner with VBA on this very special opportunity that will not only be a significant benefit to veterans in Tifton and surrounding areas, but for enrolled veterans at Dublin VAMC,” Donna Ammons, the Tifton Outpatient Clinic manager, said. “We often receive questions regarding benefits that we simply can’t answer since we work on the health care side of VA — but now veterans will have the best of both worlds.”
Veterans typically manage their VBA benefits, such as the Post 9/11 GI Bill, Vocational Rehabilitation, Compensation & Pension, VA Home Loan Guarantee, and a wealth of other benefits, through the online portal www.ebenefits.va.gov. This new partnership allows veterans to receive their health care and consult with benefits experts on other services he or she earned.
“Today we take the first big step toward an exciting collaboration with the Tifton VA Outpatient Clinic," Patrick Zondervan, acting director of the Atlanta VA Regional Office, said. "We look forward to providing increased access to services for all veterans in Tifton."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.