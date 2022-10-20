Don't forget to vote on May 24 (or vote early).

Georgia voters continued to hit record-breaking numbers on Day 3 of early voting Wednesday. 

 Metro Creative

ATLANTA – Georgia voters continued to hit record-breaking numbers on Day 3 of early voting Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, slightly less than 400,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s total marks a 63.3% increase from Day 3 of 2018 midterm early voting and is only slightly under the total of Day 3 of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

