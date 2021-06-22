ALBANY -- Voters who cast absentee ballots in the July 13 runoff election for a Dougherty County School Board seat probably won’t notice the new security-enhanced ballot paper.
The security paper required for use is one of the provisions of a sweeping voting bill passed earlier this year by Georgia legislators.
For the July 13 runoff, a special election for the District 2 School Board seat, a portion of the law prohibiting outside groups from handing out snacks and drinks also likely will not be noticed.
With only a 9.11 percent turnout in the June 11 special election, there seems little chance that voters will face long lines. Only 892 of nearly 9,800 registered voters turned out in the six-person contest to fill the unexpired term of Milton “June Bug” Griffin, who died in February.
Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said she is preparing for the runoff with hopes that participation will improve in the contest between Norma Gaines-Heath and Alma Noble.
“We have a vendor we contract with, and we know the vendor already has that (security) paper,” she said.
No early voting period has been set yet, as Nickerson’s office is waiting for the state to prepare ballots and voting equipment for the contest.
“The law says it needs to be ‘as early as possible,’” she said of the one-week early voting period required for a runoff.
Residents in District 2 who were not registered to vote in the June 11 election will not be eligible to vote in the runoff, but all registered voters can cast a ballot on July 13, including those who did not vote in the special election.
“We encourage those who voted to return and those who did not to get out and participate,” Nickerson said.
Voters interested in voting by mail may call Nickerson’s office at (229) 431-3247.
The Elections supervisor also encouraged voters whose polling location is at the Driscoll Sports Park, formerly known as the Carver Teen Center, to call if they are unsure whether they are eligible to vote in the July 13 contest.
The polling location is in a split district, meaning that some voters in District 5 vote there as well. Only District 2 voters are eligible to vote in the runoff election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.