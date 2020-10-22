ATLANTA -- Georgia voters have continued to turn out in record numbers to vote during the state’s three weeks of early in-person voting. As the Nov. 3 general election approaches, Georgia continues to break records in absentee by mail voting and early, in-person voting.
“Georgia is a leader in election access,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”
Ballots cast as of 8 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2020:
-- Total Number of Ballots Cast: 2,124,571;
-- Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 1,306,490;
-- Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 818,081.
Ballots cast as of close of polls on Oct. 26, 2016:
-- Total Number of Ballots Cast: 936,804;
-- Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 827,458;
-- Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 109,396.
Percent Increases: *
-- Percentage Increase in Total Turnout to Date: 127%;
-- Percentage Increase in Total Early, In-Person Turnout to Date: 58%;
-- Percentage Increase in Absentee By Mail Ballots Accepted to Date: 648%.
* Percentage increases compare close of polls data for the 10th day of early voting in 2020 and 2016.
