Three competitive races shaping up in Lee County for May 24 primary

Veronica Johnson

 File Photo

ALBANY — It’s one more trip to the polls in 2022 for voters in southwest Georgia and across the state to weigh in on the last U.S. Senate seat up for grabs this election cycle.

While control of that body was settled with the Nov. 6 election, turnout during a week of advance, in-person “early” voting was intense.

Recommended for you

Tags