THOMASVILLE – With cooler weather upon us, the city of Thomasville has some cold weather energy efficiency tips to help customers stay comfortable while saving money.
“With cooler weather finally headed in our direction, we want to remind our customers of some cold weather tips and ways that they can save while still staying comfortable,” Chelsie Cosby, city of Thomasville Customer Experience Liaison, said in a news release.
There are many simple steps customers can take to save on their utility bill with little, if any, associated costs. Some helpful tips for winter months include:
• Set thermostat between 66-68 degrees and even lower, or completely off, when you’re away.
• Close warm air supply registers for rooms that aren’t in use.
• Check your heating ducts to ensure there are no leaks.
• Check your windows and doors for leaks. Caulking or weatherstripping doors and windows can help seal air leaks and prevent cold air from coming inside.
• Clean/change filters to your heating/air conditioning system(s).
• Take advantage of heat from the sun by opening shades and drapes for sun-facing windows to let the sun help heat your home. Close these at night or during overcast days to help insulate your home from the cold.
• Dress in warmer clothes and use additional layers to help insulate and keep in your body heat. Adding extra blankets to your bed at night can also help keep you warm.
• Cover drafts where you can. An easy and inexpensive way to cover your windows is with heavy-duty clear plastic sheets on the frame. Just make sure the plastic is tightly sealed to the frame.
• Reduce heat loss from your fireplace. Make sure the damper is closed unless you’ve got a fire burning. Otherwise, warm air can escape through your chimney. If you don’t use your fireplace at all, plug and seal the chimney flue.
“These small adjustments can yield big savings,” Cosby said. “Preparation is key during periods of severe weather. Making small adjustments now can mean big savings in the long run.”
For more information on energy efficiency through all seasons, call Cosby at (229) 227-4092 or visit Thomasville.org.