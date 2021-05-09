ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has requested a Major Disaster Declaration for severe storms and tornadoes that occurred in the state on March 25-26, based on joint federal, state and local preliminary damage assessments totaling more than $28 million. The disaster declaration was approved by President Biden, making public assistance available for eight counties in Georgia. The governor’s request for Individual Assistance is still being reviewed by FEMA.
“The declaration provides resources that will assist in balancing the cost of damages from the severe weather and tornadoes event,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said in a news release. “It will be a great help to the communities recovering from this event.”
Public Assistance is available to state and local government entities and qualified not-for-profit organizations in Coweta, Fannin, Gilmer, Heard, Lumpkin, Pickens, Rabun and White counties. It will provide financial aid for debris removal and repairs to roads, bridges and power infrastructure for up to 75 percent of the cost for the project.
In addition, under this declaration, all areas in the state of Georgia are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. HMGP provides assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.
As part of the office of the governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan/prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and ready kit.
