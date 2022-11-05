TIFTON — Eighteen ABAC students have been selected to participate in one of the most prestigious organizations on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus, the ABAC Ambassadors.
Through a process involving application, letters of recommendation and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as Ambassadors.
To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 35 hours per semester to their service as Ambassadors.
The Ambassadors assist with many collegewide activities during the year including commencement, homecoming, and Stallion Day. They also conduct tours for prospective students throughout the year.
This year’s Ambassadors include Abby Kennedy from Meigs; Austin Anderson from Colquitt; Ivey Cook from Tifton; Lily Harbuck from Americus; Colton Peacock from Ludowici; Anna Grace Cross from Clinton, S.C.; Jenna Williams from Douglas; Alyssa Goldman from Winterville; Ashton Lexi Cindrick from LaGrange; Alecia Dumas from Warner Robins; Cydney Slapa from Deltona, Fla.; Daniel Durrence from Moultrie; Margaret Caroline Sullivan from Tifton; Lesly Meza from Wray; Mia McGurl from Jacksonville, Fla.; Abigail Lampp from Rochelle; Bryce Roland from Perry; and Oscar Martinez from Pearson.