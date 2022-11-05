ambassadors.png

ABAC Ambassadors include Daniel Durrence, Austin Anderson, Colton Peacock, Oscar Martinez, Anna Grace Cross, Alyssa Goldman, Jenna Williams, Lily Harbuck, Mia McGurl, Abigail Lampp, Abby Kennedy, Margaret Caroline Sullivan, Cydney Slapa, Ashton Lexi Cindrick, Ivey Cook, Alecia Dumas and Lesly Meza.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Eighteen ABAC students have been selected to participate in one of the most prestigious organizations on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus, the ABAC Ambassadors.

Through a process involving application, letters of recommendation and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as Ambassadors.

