TIFTON — Entries are now being accepted for a photography contest hosted by the School of Arts and Sciences Alumni Council at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture. The top prize honors the late Donna Hatcher, a former ABAC art professor.
“Funds raised by this event will be used to support opportunities for faculty-mentored research/scholarship and professional conference travel for students in ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences,” Matthew Anderson, dean of ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences, said. “I am very excited about this contest, which will help facilitate the arts while also raising funds to benefit ABAC students.”
Entries are now being accepted that fit the contest’s theme: “Beauty Amidst Trials: Capturing A Pandemic Year.” The deadline for entries is July 16.
Five categories are open for submission: abstract, agriculture, architecture, landscape, and nature and people. The top entry earns $500 for the Donna Hatcher Best of Show Award. The five first-place category winners receive $200 each.
“The GMA Gallery is honored to be a part of capturing and preserving the spirit of 2020 as reflected in local photographs through this contest, while honoring the memory of our dear friend and collaborator Donna Hatcher,” GMA Curator Polly Huff said.
Participation is welcome to anyone over 18 years of age. In addition to community members, entries can be received from alumni, faculty, staff, and students of ABAC. The exhibit will be open to the public in the GMA Gallery during the month of September.
Full details can be found at www.abac.edu/alumni. Anyone with questions may call (229) 391-4900 or email alumni@abac.edu.
