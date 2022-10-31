Face to face: Dougherty County Commission ditches plastic shields, seat markers

From left, Dougherty County Commissioners Ed Newsome, Victor Edwards and Clinton Johnson were part of Monday’s work session that was the first meeting held by the board since the removal of plastic shields placed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The meeting room for Monday’s Dougherty County Commission meeting had a distinctly different look.

After more than two years of being a presence in the room, the plastic shields that surrounded each commissioner on three sides, often referred to by Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas as “penalty boxes,” were gone.

