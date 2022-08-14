gapsc_logo.png

ATLANTA – A three-judge bench of a federal appeals court has paved the way for Georgia to hold Public Service Commissioner elections in November as originally planned.

The appellate court’s 2-1 decision overturned a lower court’s order from last week. That initial order had blocked Georgia from holding PSC elections in two of the state’s five districts until the state changed the rules around voting for the PSC members.

