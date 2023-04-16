A river flows cleaner through it: Albany's sewage system improvements, future work to reduce Flint pollution

A federal district court judge in North Dakota has temporarily blocked the operation of a new federal rule in 24 states about what water bodies the federal government can regulate.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ATLANTA – A federal district court judge in North Dakota has temporarily blocked the operation of a new federal rule in 24 states about what water bodies the federal government can regulate.

The ruling comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of 24 states about the definition of the term “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS, under the federal Clean Water Act. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr helped lead the lawsuit.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News