ATLANTA – A federal judge has ordered the Department of Justice to comply with a request for documents from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger under the Freedom of Information Act. Shortly after passage of Georgia’s Elections Integrity Act, the Justice Department sued Georgia, seeking to strike down provisions of the new law.

In response to the Justice Department’s lawsuit against SB 202, Raffensperger requested any communications that may have influenced the Department’s decision to challenge Georgia law.

