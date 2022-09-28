PALMETTO — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm received the updated COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to a vaccination clinic run by YourTown Health at the Palmetto Community Center. In addition to receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine, Palm toured the health center, one of the tens of thousands of locations across the country with free updated COVID-19 vaccines available.
“Widespread availability of the updated COVID-19 vaccine is a major milestone in our fight against the virus,” Palm said. “We know that there is a potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall, but it does not have to be that way. Getting the updated vaccine this fall — just like your annual flu shot — will protect you and your loved ones. We’re calling on all Americans to get the updated vaccine.”
“Vaccinations remain an essential component as we continue to battle COVID-19,” YourTown Health CEO Jon Wollenzien said. “YourTown Health is honored to help bring the updated vaccine to our community and administer it to all who are eligible, which includes the underserved. And we’re grateful to be able to join forces with our area partners in order to reach as many residents as possible at our vaccination site.”
The updated vaccine is designed to protect against the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the Omicron strain, which makes up almost all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. In addition to being safe and effective, the updated vaccine is free and convenient to get at tens of thousands of locations nationwide. In fact, over 90% of Americans have at least one site within 5 miles of where they live.
Persons who are 12 or older and it’s been at least 2 months since they received the previous updated COVID-19 vaccine (or booster shot) are encouraged to get the new, updated vaccine right away. Those in that group who’ve had COVID-19 in the last three months may want to wait. But if it’s been longer than three months since contracting COVID-19, those people should get the new, updated vaccine right away.
Persons anywhere in the state are encouraged to visit Vaccines.gov to find a place with updated vaccines. Appointments are readily available, with more added every day.
