hhs covid.jpg

Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm, center, receives the updated COVID-19 vaccine at a Georgia clinic to increase her protection against the virus.

 Special Photo

PALMETTO — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm received the updated COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to a vaccination clinic run by YourTown Health at the Palmetto Community Center. In addition to receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine, Palm toured the health center, one of the tens of thousands of locations across the country with free updated COVID-19 vaccines available.

“Widespread availability of the updated COVID-19 vaccine is a major milestone in our fight against the virus,” Palm said. “We know that there is a potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall, but it does not have to be that way. Getting the updated vaccine this fall — just like your annual flu shot — will protect you and your loved ones. We’re calling on all Americans to get the updated vaccine.”

