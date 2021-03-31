ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Feit Electric, a leading smart home and energy-efficient lighting brand, will invest more than $25 million in opening a distribution center in Henry County. This will mark the company’s first distribution center on the East Coast of the U.S. and create 120 jobs in McDonough.
“I'm grateful to Feit Electric for their commitment to invest in Georgia and create jobs for the hard-working Georgians of Henry County,” Kemp said in a news release. “From our ports system to our trained work force, Georgia is the premier place to do business, especially for companies with rapidly growing distribution needs.”
For more than 40 years, Feit Electric has been a leading lighting and smart home brand that sells to major retailers including Georgia-based The Home Depot, and Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Costco and Menards. An early pioneer in energy-efficient lighting, Feit Electric was one of the first to bring compact fluorescent lamps and LED technologies to market. With customers all over the world, the company plans to utilize Georgia’s extensive port system and ship 5,000 TEUs through the Port of Savannah annually.
“Continuing to invest in our supply chain and distribution capabilities is required to support our expanding smart home and LED lighting business,” Feit Electric President Alan Feit said. “We will bring inventory through the Port of Savannah and selected the location based on proximity to the Port of Savannah and convenience to metro Atlanta. Establishing a new distribution presence helps us support the growing demand for flexible customer delivery options in this dynamic retail market.”
Feit Electric has purchased an existing 268,940-square-foot facility, located at 255 Declaration Drive in McDonough. The company will bring 120 jobs to Henry County, including positions in material handling, management, and administration. Individuals interested in careers with Feit Electric are encouraged to visit feit.com/careers for additional information.
“We are excited that Feit Electric has selected Henry County as the location for their new facility,” Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell said. “As a global lighting manufacturer, Feit’s decision provides further evidence of Henry County’s growing role in global commerce.”
Project Manager Alex Jones represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.
“We’re pleased to welcome Feit Electric to our thriving region as they move into their new home in Henry County,” Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said. “As a global leader in logistics, distribution, and supply chain, metro Atlanta has all the resources to help drive the success of businesses like Feit Electric. Congratulations to the team at Feit Electric and all of our partners who were a part of this important project.”
“Georgia’s strong logistics infrastructure continues to give the state a competitive advantage in attracting companies to create jobs and opportunities here,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “It’s a pleasure to welcome Feit Electric to Georgia. I’m confident they will find great success in Henry County, and I look forward to fostering the state’s long-term relationship with their team.”
