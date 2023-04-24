uga griffin.jpg

Jeffrey Dean, center, the assistant provost and campus director for UGA-Griffin, joins the 2023 Classified Employee Award recipients, Ben Fields, left, of Field Research Services, and Seth Williams of Facilities Management.

 Special Photo: UGA-Griffin

GRIFFIN -- The University of Georgia Griffin campus recently honored Ben Fields and Seth Williams as the 2023 Classified Employees of the Year at the 34th annual Employee Recognition ceremony.

The award is presented to classified personnel who have made the most significant impact on UGA-Griffin programs through their job knowledge and performance, work attitude, initiative, dependability and time management. Nominees for the award are selected by their operating unit and must have been employed full-time on campus for three consecutive years. The award recipients are determined by a committee of their peers.

Ashley Biles is an administrative associate at the UGA Griffin campus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags