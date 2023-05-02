A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

The 13th and final defendant involved in a multistate dog fighting and drug distribution conspiracy based out of middle Georgia has pleaded guilty to his crimes.

 File Photo

MACON – The 13th and final defendant involved in a multistate dog fighting and drug distribution conspiracy based out of middle Georgia has pleaded guilty to his crimes.

Armard Davis, aka “Black Jack,” 43, of Fort Valley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III. Davis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years to a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine for the drug conspiracy charge and a maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine for the animal fighting conspiracy charge. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags