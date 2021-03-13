ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King urges all Georgians to change their clocks and their smoke alarm batteries this weekend to mark the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.
“Smoke alarms save numerous lives each year by alerting you when there might be a fire in your home, apartment, or office building,” King said in a news release. “Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries be changed twice per year, so a good rule of thumb is to change your batteries at the beginning and end of Daylight Saving Time.”
Properly functioning smoke alarms can make the difference between life and death, officials say. Last year alone, 77 out of 81 fatal residential fires could have been prevented with a working smoke alarm.
King also encourages Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan in case their home is ever impacted by a fire. More information on fire safety can be obtained from his office, the U.S. Fire Administration, Ready, the American Red Cross, or a local fire station.
Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday at 2 a.m., when all clocks will be set ahead one hour.
