First responders, Dougherty County commissioner push for better address lettering on houses

Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott, left, Dougherty Police Chief Kenneth Johnson and Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen addressed county commissioners on Monday about the need to enforce an ordinance on marking residences so first responders can find addresses.
ALBANY — The difference between a Dougherty County home properly marked with address lettering and one without could very well mean life and death, and one county commissioner has made enforcing requirements a priority for next year.
Dougherty County first responders who attended a Monday commission meeting also supported Commissioner Anthony Jones on the issue.
“It is frustrating, especially at night,” Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen said. “You have lettering that has faded, bushes in front of mailboxes.”
Albany Fire Department Chief Cedric Scott and Dougherty County Police Chief Kenneth Johnson also addressed the commission.
The county’s ordinance requires reflective numerals on both sides of a mailbox and letters of four inches or larger posted on the house or mobile home, Allen said.
“I think this is something we need to take time on,” Jones said. “When someone has a heart attack, Sam and his people need to be able to go to the address immediately.
“We owe it to the citizens to do this. I think this is one of the best quality-of-life services that we can provide.”
The commissioner said he would make the issue a priority in 2023, for his District 6 and the county as a whole.
He suggested having commissioners meet next year to discuss the ordinance and also to let residents know about the ordinance requirements.
“I think it’s important that we find ways to educate the public,” he said. “I’d like to see us start something new and see what we can do.”
The city’s Code Enforcement Division, which also enforces the ordinance in unincorporated Dougherty County, also should be involved, Commissioner Ed Newsome said.
“I’m not opposed to spending money on some of these signs,” he said. “It is worthwhile.”