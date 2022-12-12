First responders, Dougherty County commissioner push for better address lettering on houses

Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott, left, Dougherty Police Chief Kenneth Johnson and Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen addressed county commissioners on Monday about the need to enforce an ordinance on marking residences so first responders can find addresses.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The difference between a Dougherty County home properly marked with address lettering and one without could very well mean life and death, and one county commissioner has made enforcing requirements a priority for next year.

Dougherty County first responders who attended a Monday commission meeting also supported Commissioner Anthony Jones on the issue.

