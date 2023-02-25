ALBANY -- The Albany Civic Center will be the site of the P&G FIRST Robotics Qualifier on March 3.
Several teams of high school students from southwest Georgia will take part in the qualifier, joining others from around the state for a total of 24 teams. Through this program, students are getting hands-on experience in STEM-related fields.
A VIP tour will be conducted Friday from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Civic Center. Participants will be provided with a tour of the robot-building pits and competition field. Guests are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes.
The FIRST Robotics Competition Albany event offers the opportunity to meet local students who are building robots of the future. FIRST Robotics Competition is a project-based, hands-on program that introduces students to engineering and coding in an engaging, inclusive, and creative environment. Students work collaboratively to solve the annual robotics challenge centered around this year's theme: The Power of Energy.
P&G is the title sponsor for the event, and officials with the city of Albany and the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau help make the competition possible. Tools and training field for local teams are provided by the Dougherty County School System and the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy.