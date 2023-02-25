robotics.jpg

The Albany Civic Center will be the site of the P&G FIRST Robotics Qualifier on March 3.

Several teams of high school students from southwest Georgia will take part in the qualifier, joining others from around the state for a total of 24 teams. Through this program, students are getting hands-on experience in STEM-related fields.

