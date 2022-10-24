Don't forget to vote on May 24 (or vote early).

ATLANTA — Early voting turnout continued to set records in Georgia during the first week of the early voting period.

More than 18,100 voters cast early ballots on Sunday, when early voting was only offered in some counties. The Sunday total soared 211% above the early voting mark set on the first day of Sunday early voting ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

