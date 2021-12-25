ALBANY — Many people who are voted out of local government offices tend to lick their wounded pride in privacy. Many such southwest Georgians slink away into obscurity and are seldom heard from by anyone outside their inner circle of family and friends.
But that’s not outgoing Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher’s style.
Fletcher, who was voted out of the Ward III seat she’s held for the past eight years in favor of Vilnis “Dip” Gaines, made one of her final acts as commissioner an act of kindness and appreciation to people she said were “the hardest and most professional group I’ve ever been around.”
Fletcher hosted and fed around 30 of the city’s department heads, including newly promoted City Manager Steven Carter, at her BJ’s Restaurant Wednesday as a way to thank them “for being a very important part of my life the past eight years.”
Outgoing Ward II Commissioner Matt Fuller, who did not seek re-election, was out of town on business, but he sent a number of hams to the department heads as a token of appreciation.
“You know the working people I grew up around and the circumstances, but this is the hardest-working group of people I’ve ever been around,” Fletcher said moments before welcoming the city employees. “You hear people complaining about ‘Why do we pay these people all this money?’ Well, let me tell you, they earn their pay. They’re very professional, have an amazing knowledge in their areas and are very talented.
“One of the things I always pushed for, and one of the things I hope the city will continue to do, is to hold on to these folks. What a lot of people don’t realize is that when I first came on the commission, we had 1,600 employees. We have 1,100 now. A lot of these folks are doing more than one job.”
The air of admiration at the luncheon was not limited to the soon-to-be ex-commissioners. Carter praised Fletcher for her work on behalf of the city and said the gift to city employees was an example of her character.
“This is a great thing B.J. has done for our employees,” the new city manager said. “She showed a lot of heart in reaching out to them to show them the appreciation she felt for the work they do.”
Carter said he, too, appreciates the talented city staff.
“I’ve been here a while, so I’ve been involved in the team-building that’s been going on,” he said. “There are bonds that I made that I think will be important going forward.
“My job title may have changed, but I’m going to remain who I’ve always been.”
Central Services Director Yvette Fields said she too was touched by Fletcher’s kindness.
“I love this,” she said. “It’s what you’d expect from B.J., though. She’s always made sure that the city employees knew what she expected of them, but then she made sure they knew she appreciated the job that they did.”
Fletcher invited Gaines, who will move into the Ward III seat in January, to the lunch, but he did not attend.
