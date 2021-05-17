ALBANY -- Residents’ concerns about swift water at Lake Chehaw and other streams and swift drivers speeding through a neighborhood were among concerns brought before the Dougherty County Commission on Monday.
Commissioners have been considering a flooding study to determine whether the early release of water at the Georgia Power Co. Dam at Lake Chehaw ahead of or during rain events could prevent water running onto properties.
The affected areas include the lake as well as residents on the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee creeks.
Bo Johnson, who lives in one of the affected areas, told commissioners that flooding has become more frequent.
“I’ve been on that water for three decades,” said Johnson, who advocated for the study and also suggested that dredging the waterways may be part of the solution. “I’ve seen a lot of changes as they occurred.”
The commission is considering a $108,000 study of flood events to determine whether the release of water at the Crisp County Power Commission Dam at Lake Blackshear and/or at Lake Chehaw could reduce flooding.
Commissioners on Monday decided to delay a vote as Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said he would like to hear additional information. Money for the study, if approved, would be allocated from special-purpose local-option sales tax funds earmarked for addressing flooding.
When water in the Flint River is high, Johnson said, water from the two creeks backs up and affects neighborhoods, and is compounded at Lake Chehaw.
“That’s a complicated situation where you have three bodies of water cresting at the same time,” he said.
The study by Atlanta-based Dewberry Engineers Inc. would look at flood events and the potential benefit of releasing water at the dams prior to flooding events.
It would examine three flooding scenarios, including one such as that experienced in 2020, and look at the release of water from the dams ahead of the time water crests in Dougherty County streams.
“I understand it’s getting worse,” Cohilas said. “I understand it is becoming more frequent than it has been in the past. I’m supportive. I want to make sure I can provide the value with this product that Mr. Johnson and his neighbors are looking for.”
Commissioner Victor Edwards, who cast the sole vote against delaying a decision on Monday, said he believes the body should address residents’ concerns on the issue.
Later, Edwards introduced a speaker who noted concerns about his neighborhood in south Dougherty County.
“The main concern we have is speeding,” said Art Brown, president of the South Dougherty Community League. “That’s a major problem. In the last 15 months, there have been three major accidents.
“We’re requesting the commission to install speed bumps and maybe cameras.”
Some residents are afraid to walk along the street at busy times of the day because of the speeders, Brown told commissioners.
Another concern is the parking of semi trucks on properties in the area, which is prohibited, he said.
