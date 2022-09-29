Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop.

ALBANY – A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs.

James E. Freitas, 48, of Winter Haven, Fla., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands. Co-defendant, Miguel L. Mora, 43, of Hanes City, Fla., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 12. Both defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to a maximum of life imprisonment to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a maximum $10 million fine. Their sentencings will occur within 90 days as determined by the Court.

