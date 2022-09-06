uga rank.jpg

From left, Isa Williamson, Abby O’Ferrall and Chuks Okoye attend physics class in a scale-up classroom in the Science Learning Center at UGA on the first day of fall semester.

 Special Photo: Peter Frey/UGA

ATHENS – The University of Georgia was recently highlighted as one of the top public universities in the country, earning a No. 21 ranking by Forbes.

The rankings compiled by the international media company seek to highlight schools that offer “an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.