CHEVY CHASE, Md. — The National 4-H Council announced recently that it has appointed Ivan Heredia, former vice president at Walt Disney Co., as its new senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective March 1.
Celebrated as a leading brand innovator by Adweek, Heredia has spent more than two decades in marketing, building some of the most iconic youth-focused brands in the entertainment world. Heredia was previously vice president of brand engagement and revenue at Walt Disney Co., where he oversaw all brand engagement on behalf of Disney Channels Worldwide, leading the revitalization of the iconic Radio Disney brand, including the Radio Disney Music Awards — music’s biggest event for families.
Previously, Heredia served as Nickelodeon’s Director of Marketing and Talent Relations, where he created programs and synergies across ViacomCBS and the music industry at large to deliver culturally relevant content such as iCarly, Big Time Rush, and multiple Kids’ Choice Awards.
In his new role, Heredia will lead all marketing efforts with a focus on driving brand recognition, revenue, and innovation to help National 4-H Council and the Cooperative Extension System advance the mission of creating opportunity for all kids. He will continue to grow 4-H’s multimillion-dollar e-commerce and digital platforms, including 4-H at Home, to reach young people across the country during these unprecedented times.
Heredia also will expand 4-H’s network of notable alumni and supporters and build innovative industry partnerships to address the widening opportunity gap impacting more than 55 million youths in the U.S. today.
“National 4-H Council is so excited to welcome Ivan Heredia to our executive team,” National 4-H Council President and CEO Jennifer Sirangelo said in a news release. “With his distinguished career as a brand innovator in kids and family entertainment, Ivan will bring 4-H to new, diverse audiences as we continue to build opportunity for all kids in the United States.”
While at Walt Disney Co., Heredia served as an advisor and executive mentor on Disney Channel’s Leader & Learning Advisory Board, which fosters diversity, equity and inclusion as well as professional development across the organization. Heredia’s dedication to creating equal opportunities will advance 4-H’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, which reaches more than 2 million minority and underserved youths with science-backed youth development programming across STEM, civic engagement, healthy living, agriculture and more.
“I am thrilled to join 4-H and continue creating a culture that invests in our future,” Heredia said. “Over six million youths in our country look to 4-H to provide them with access to the educational resources and experiences they need to thrive. I look forward to bringing my passion and experience to 4-H and elevating the voices of so many young people who are working to create a positive change in their communities and beyond.”
Heredia’s passion for working with kids and families comes from his upbringing in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he found inspiration and opportunity in local youth development programs within his community. He said he aims to help today’s generation of young people see their own potential and provide them with the necessary tools to succeed in life and career.
“I’m proud to see an inspirational Latinx leader like Ivan join National 4-H Council,” Gabriela Valentin Diaz, a Florida 4-H young alumna and former member of National 4-H Council’s Young Alumni Advisory Committee, said. “When I was 10 years old, my family moved from Puerto Rico to Florida, where I joined Florida 4-H. I found a program that encouraged me to pursue my passion for civic engagement and develop skills I depend on today as a first-generation law student. I’m excited for more young people across the country to experience the power of 4-H — they need the support of caring mentors and communities more than ever.”
Heredia is a member of the Adweek Innovators Council and was named a 2019 Brand Innovator. He received his bachelor’s degree from New York University and is an alumnus of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications executive leadership development program at the University of California, Los Angeles.
