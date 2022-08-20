Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes.

Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $610,857.99 in restitution by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal after she previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud. There is no parole in the federal system.

