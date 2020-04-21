ATLANTA (WGCL) -- Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams discussed Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen state business on 'CBS This Morning,' calling it "dangerously incompetent."
Abrams talked with Gayle King about the governor's decision to reopen the state, citing statistics showing Georgia ranking 14th in the country in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases and the city of Albany, Ga. having the "fourth highest infection rate of any city in the world." She says the state has the seventh-slowest testing rate.
Abrams also said the decision to reopen select businesses may force lower-income employees to feel "compelled to come back to work, putting them at more risk for the disease." Abrams also talked about her initiative "Fair Fight 2020" to help the people hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Her plan is to give $1,000 to 100,000 households impacted by the virus.
Meanwhile on Monday, Governor Kemp said he is following the White House's criteria to reopen America, which includes three phases. “We are on track to meet the criteria for phase one," he said.
Gyms, fitness centers, barbershops, bowling alleys, beauty shops, salons, body art studios and more businesses will be allowed to open on Friday, according to Kemp, while private social clubs, theaters and in-person dining at restaurants will be allowed to resume on Monday, Apr. 27. Businesses will still be required to enforce social distancing and implement increased sanitation practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.