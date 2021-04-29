ALBANY -- A series of weekend basketball camps will be a return to southwest Georgia for former NBA player Jumaine Jones, who also wants to instill life lessons along with helping younger players improve their game.
The 1997 Mitchell-Baker High School graduate will hold the camps on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Albany, Newton and Camilla.
After spending eight years in the pros, including time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and and Phoenix Suns, Jones played eight years in Europe before retiring. He knows the highs and lows of big-time sports. Jones was drafted at 19 after playing with the University of Georgia and suffered depression after retirement.
He is bringing with him former NBA players Josh Powell and Dion Glover. Jones has held camps in the Atlanta area, where he lives, but this is his first foray into the Albany area.
“I’ve just been trying to reach back to south Georgia,” said Jones who was born in Cocoa, Florida, where he previously has held camps. “I know those kids don’t have a lot (or) get much exposure.”
Students in school also are facing a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on,” Jones said. “They’re not able to play games.”
The effort is a youth outreach of Mindful Sports & Performance. Founded by Jones’ life partner Shena Locke, a licensed therapist, the company helps athletes in transition, whether it be from middle school to high school or pro leagues to life after retirement.
“We just want to give them that experience, just to be in the same room with three former NBA players who have had success after basketball,” Jones said of the camps.
In addition to the tips on basketball, the players will offer advice on other aspects of life.
Only a few players will ever make it to the NBA, Jones said, but there are careers in sports that offer good pay. A mascot can make a six-figure salary and still be around the game he loves, for example.
“A lot of experiences I’ve had, I’m very open about it and a lot of them are open about their feelings," he said. "I know with me basketball was the only thing I had, the only thing I thought about was getting in the NBA.
“There’s a 1 percent chance of people going to the NBA, not to scare them. But what other activities are you thinking about if you don’t make it?"
The youth side of the organization, which Jones operates, has monthly camps in Atlanta and has developed sponsors to help defray costs. Because this is the first time bringing the camp to southwest Georgia, the cost is $60, but Jones said he hopes to reach out to the community to cover fees for future events.
Players can register at https://mindfulsport.net/. Walk-ins also will be able to participate.
The Albany camp will be held from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for ages 13-18. The camp in Newton will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday for ages 9-13 and from noon-3 p.m. for ages 14 through 18.
And in Camilla on Sunday, the hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 9-13 and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. for ages 14-18 at Mitchell County High School.
