ATLANTA -- A 2020 Democratic candidate for a seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission is President Biden’s choice to become Southeast regional administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Biden appointed Daniel Blackman to head an Atlanta-based EPA region covering six states. Blackman was recommended for the post by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.
“I am confident and expect that he will bring vision and focus to environmental protection in the Southeast region,” Ossoff said.
“As climate change presents a real and urgent threat to our country, Daniel has been a steadfast champion for environmental stewardship and creating opportunities for underserved communities across Georgia,” added Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. “EPA’s Southeast region will benefit from his leadership.”
Blackman, who lives in Forsyth County, has spent more than a decade advising policymakers at the Georgia capitol and advocating on behalf of Georgia ratepayers and small businesses in energy-related matters before the PSC.
He ran for the commission last year, forcing Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald into a January runoff before losing by a narrow margin.
“I’ve spent my entire career working to protect the environment and our communities from the effects of climate change, especially those marginalized and left behind,” Blackman said. “I look forward to hitting the ground running to support Administrator [Michael] Regan in advancing the Biden administration’s commitment to working with our state, local, and tribal partners to secure clean air, safe food, and clean drinking water throughout the region.”
Blackman is the son of immigrants from Barbados and is an alumnus of Clark Atlanta University.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
