FORT VALLEY -- Small farmers and landowners are encouraged to attend a free virtual conference sponsored by Fort Valley State University’s Cooperative Extension program on Thursday.
From 9 a.m.-noon, the 2020 Small Farmers Train the Trainer annual conference, will be presented via ZOOM. The conference will be simulcast on Facebook Live at facebook.com/FVSUCAFST.
Charlie Grace, the FVSU area extension agent for Dougherty, Lee and Worth counties, is serving as host for the event.
“Farmers and landowners should attend the conference to learn about innovative agricultural resources that will help improve their operations,” Grace said.
Some topics of discussion include Farm Succession Planning: Do’s and Don’ts; Record Keeping and Computer-Mobile Device; FVSU Office of Partnership and Public Engagement Opportunities; Technology and Good Agriculture Practice Self-Audit and Planning Guide. A presentation covering marketing opportunities of crops also is scheduled.
Attendees will learn about agricultural succession planning along with the process of leaving farms to their children. The purpose of this event is to prepare them to be stewards of the land and successful farm operators. Attendees also will learn about GAP and Good Handling Practice certification needed for farming operations, GHP/GAP audits and the Georgia Grown Food Box Program.
“This event has been very rewarding to farmers across Georgia and from neighboring states," Grace said in a news release. "It allows them to learn about U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, how to qualify for Farm Service Agency loans, receive Natural Resources Conservation Service cost share contracts and learn about record keeping."
The FVSU Extension agent said this is the 11th year for the workshop and the first time it is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He holds the event the third Thursday before Thanksgiving annually to meet the agricultural needs of farmers and landowners. He also selects this time to avoid interference with holiday schedules.
Representatives from FVSU’s Cooperative Extension Program, Food for Less, Piggly Wiggly, and the Georgia Department of Agriculture will make presentations during the conference. A tradeshow and exhibit featuring agricultural products grown and produced by farmers will take place during the conference, along with the opportunity to earn pesticide credit.
To register in advance for the conference, visit https://bit.ly/3eNNi3x.
For more information, contact Leon Porter, FVSU agriculture and natural resources program assistant for Houston County at (478) 235-8697 (porterl@fvsu.edu).
