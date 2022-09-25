VALDOSTA — Four former supervisory and deputy correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta were sentenced recently in federal court in the Middle District of Georgia for their roles in orchestrating, administering and then seeking to conceal the beating of a handcuffed inmate in their custody.

Lt. Geary Staten, 31; Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30; and deputy correctional officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal Scott, 35, each was sentenced to periods of incarceration for their respective roles in the incident. Sharpe was also sentenced for beating a different inmate during a separate incident. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia and Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley for the FBI Atlanta Field Division made the announcement.

