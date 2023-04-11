uga faculty.jpg

UGA’s 2022-23 Meigs Professors are, clockwise from top left, Tessa Andrews, Sonia Hernandez, Kimberly Skobba and Maria Navarro.

 Special Photos: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — The University of Georgia has honored four faculty members with its highest accolade for teaching, the Josiah Meigs Distinguished Professorship.

The Meigs Professorship underscores the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, the value placed on student learning experiences and the central role instruction plays in the university’s mission. The 2022-23 Meigs Professors are:

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags