ALBANY -- The Drug Enforcement Administration’s interactive and renovated traveling exhibit, "Drugs: Costs and Consequences," is open at Thronateeska in Albany this summer for groups and individuals. This is its only scheduled stop in Georgia and is the first time that DEA’s traveling exhibit has opened in Georgia. The exhibit will close on Sept. 6.
“We are thankful to be able to continue hosting this one-of-a-kind interactive exhibit for summer travelers, campers and other groups,” Tommy Gregors, executive director of the Artesian Alliance and Thronateeska, said in a news release. “In today’s climate, it’s never been more important to educate young people about the devastating and long-lasting impact fentanyl and other drugs are having on our society. All ages will be astounded by this exhibit’s depth and, hopefully, inspired to be part of the solution to a growing problem.
"This exhibit is a must-see this summer.”
Experienced by more than 22 million visitors in 19 cities across the country, "Drugs: Costs and Consequences" explains the science behind illegal drug addiction and the countless costs and consequences of illegal drugs to individuals, American society and the world. They will view an actual South American jungle coca processing lab, real pieces from the Twin Towers and a re-created Afghan heroin factory. They will also analyze brain-scans in a simulated MRI machine and see real wreckage from a drug-related car accident. A portion of the exhibit will focus specifically on drug-related issues specific to the south Georgia region.
Appropriate for children in fourth grade and up, the exhibit is free for anyone to visit. To remove financial barriers for organizations to visit, there is grant money available to pay for bus transportation to and from the exhibit. For more information about this service and to schedule a group visit, contact Angie Gibson Jones at agibson@artesianalliance.org or by calling (229) 432-6955, extension 1009.
Drug misuse is a difficult conversation in general and can be increasingly more difficult for parents and children. "Drugs: Costs and Consequences" offers a platform for families and peers to make conservations easier through the interactive exhibit components and guided tours by exhibit educators. As this exhibit stimulates an important and heavy topic of conversation, visitors are encouraged to decompress by coupling their trip to the DEA Traveling Exhibit with trips to Thronateeska’s Science and History Museum or Planetarium, Flint Riverquarium, and Chehaw Park and Zoo. Half-day, full-day and multiday trips can be scheduled as well. For more information, visit artesianalliance.org.
The exhibit is part of the educational outreach efforts of the DEA Museum in Arlington, Va. The DEA Educational Foundation continues in its long-standing support and coordination of the exhibit, working with the museum. For more information about the exhibit, visit drugexhibit.org.