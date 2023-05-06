DSC_0200.JPG

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s interactive and renovated traveling exhibit, "Drugs: Costs and Consequences," is open at Thronateeska in Albany this summer for groups and individuals. 

 File Photo; Alan Mauldin

ALBANY -- The Drug Enforcement Administration’s interactive and renovated traveling exhibit, "Drugs: Costs and Consequences," is open at Thronateeska in Albany this summer for groups and individuals. This is its only scheduled stop in Georgia and is the first time that DEA’s traveling exhibit has opened in Georgia. The exhibit will close on Sept. 6.

“We are thankful to be able to continue hosting this one-of-a-kind interactive exhibit for summer travelers, campers and other groups,” Tommy Gregors, executive director of the Artesian Alliance and Thronateeska, said in a news release. “In today’s climate, it’s never been more important to educate young people about the devastating and long-lasting impact fentanyl and other drugs are having on our society. All ages will be astounded by this exhibit’s depth and, hopefully, inspired to be part of the solution to a growing problem.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags