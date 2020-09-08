BAINBRIDGE – Southwest Georgia Farm Credit ACA, a customer-owned financial institution, and the Corporation for Community and Economic Development United Inc., will offer a free virtual business planning seminar for ag producers this month. This virtual seminar explains the six steps of business planning.
Producers will learn how to identify and respond to risks in production, finance, human resources, marketing, and legal matters.
The seminar will take place Sept. 24 starting 10 a.m.
AgAware Ag Educator Van McCall will offer an hourlong presentation that could change farmers' future. McCall will focus on helping the next generation of farmers succeed.
To register, email Patricia McGill at pbwmcgill@theccedunited.org or call (850) 294-4994.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm, through its commitment to competitive lending and expert financial services.
